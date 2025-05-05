Consumer confidence in economy ‘at lowest level since cost-of-living shock’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumer confidence in the future of the UK economy has plummeted to its lowest level since the height of the cost-of-living crisis, according to a survey.

Almost two-thirds of consumers (64%) believe the economy will get worse before it gets better, according to the Which? Consumer Insight Tracker.

Confidence fell by seven points to minus 53 in April – its lowest level since December 2022 when the cost-of-living crisis was at its height and the inflation rate was above 10%.

When Which? asked respondents who reported being pessimistic why they felt so negatively about the future UK economy, 67% said it was because of global events, while 63% cited changes in prices and 60% mentioned government tax changes.

Confidence in future household finances also fell significantly, by 10 points to minus 19 – the lowest level reported since July 2023 – while confidence in current household finances dropped six points to minus 21.

This comes as the estimated number of households missing essential payments such as rent or mortgage, utility bills, credit card or loans remained at similar levels to March, at 1.9 million households.

The proportion of renters missing rent payments increased to 4.7% in the last month, suggesting many are still struggling to make ends meet due to ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

An estimated 13 million households (46%) made at least one adjustment to cover essential spending such as utility bills, housing costs, groceries, school supplies and medicines in the last month, although this was slightly lower than the 51% seen in March.

Adjustments included cutting back on essentials, dipping into savings, selling possessions or borrowing.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Our research shows consumer confidence in the future of the UK economy has fallen to the lowest levels seen since the height of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Consumer protections give people the confidence to spend, so whether it’s rooting out online fraudsters, taking down rogue traders or tackling misleading business practices, the Government must do more to place consumers at the heart of its plans to grow the economy and restore people’s confidence.”