Body of man who went overboard on UK ferry recovered after four months
A major search was launched by emergency services at the time of his disappearance
The body of a man who fell from a ferry in the Firth of Clyde more than four months ago has been recovered.
An extensive search was launched after the man fell from the Western Ferries vessel MV Sound of Shuna travelling between Gourock and Dunoon on Sunday, 15 June, with the HM Coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and nearby vessels among those involved.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland has confirmed that a body found at Kilcreggan Beach at about 4pm on Sunday, 12 October has now been confirmed as that of the missing man.
A force statement added that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Formal identification has taken place and next of kin have been told.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm the body found around 4pm on Sunday, 12 October, at Kilcreggan Beach is that of a man reported missing from a ferry travelling between Gourock and Dunoon on 15 June.
"Formal identification has taken place and next of kin is aware. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."