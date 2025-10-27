Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Body of man who went overboard on UK ferry recovered after four months

A major search was launched by emergency services at the time of his disappearance

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 27 October 2025 09:11 EDT
Person goes overboard on UK ferry with major search operation underway

The body of a man who fell from a ferry in the Firth of Clyde more than four months ago has been recovered.

An extensive search was launched after the man fell from the Western Ferries vessel MV Sound of Shuna travelling between Gourock and Dunoon on Sunday, 15 June, with the HM Coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and nearby vessels among those involved.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has confirmed that a body found at Kilcreggan Beach at about 4pm on Sunday, 12 October has now been confirmed as that of the missing man.

A force statement added that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Formal identification has taken place and next of kin have been told.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm the body found around 4pm on Sunday, 12 October, at Kilcreggan Beach is that of a man reported missing from a ferry travelling between Gourock and Dunoon on 15 June.

"Formal identification has taken place and next of kin is aware. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in