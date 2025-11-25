Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jewelled golden hare, which captivated the nation in a 1979 treasure hunt, is set to go under the hammer for the first time in almost 37 years, with an estimated value of £15,000 to £20,000.

The book became a publishing phenomenon, not only for its enchanting illustrations and story but for the intricate clues it contained, leading readers to the real-life artefact Williams had created and buried.

The narrative followed Jack Hare on a quest to deliver treasure from the moon to the sun, depicted through a series of oil paintings.

Artist and author Williams, alongside former University Challenge presenter Bamber Gascoigne, secretly interred the 18-carat gold jewel in the English countryside of Bedfordshire in 1979.

It was placed near a cross-shaped monument dedicated to Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of Henry VIII. The "Masquerade Hare," adorned with gemstones, was concealed within a terracotta casket bearing the inscription: "I am the keeper of the jewel of the Masquerade, which lies waiting safe inside me for you… or eternity."

The Masquerade Hare carries a pre-sale estimate of £15,000-20,000

The location of the necklace, originally valued at £5,000, could only be deciphered by solving a complex series of riddles embedded within the book. While two physics teachers from Manchester correctly solved the clues in 1982, the treasure had already been claimed by another searcher.

It later emerged that this individual had received an approximate location through a connection with Williams’s former girlfriend.

The hare subsequently vanished from public view after being acquired by an anonymous overseas buyer in the late 1980s, remaining in a private collection until 2009.

That year, Williams was reunited with his handmade amulet for a BBC Four documentary, The Man Behind The Masquerade, after producers traced the owner to Egypt.

Crafted in 1978 as Williams finalised his book, the Masquerade Hare features a distinctive ruby eye and intricate depictions of a rodent, bird, and frog.

It will be offered in Sotheby’s London Fine Jewels Sale, an online auction concluding on Friday, November 28.

Other notable items in the sale include Elizabeth Taylor’s turquoise cuff, estimated at £5,000 to £7,000, and a diamond and imitation pearl necklace once owned by author Dame Barbara Cartland.