Partner of dog walker killed in triple stabbing tells of ‘heartbreak’

The partner of a dog walker killed in a stabbing in west London has said she is “heartbroken” over his death.

Wayne Broadhurst, 49, died at the scene in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge on Monday.

His partner Ann Newman has paid tribute to Mr Broadhurst as “a hardworking man who dedicated his life to serving his community”.

Writing on a GoFundMe page, Ms Newman said: “We are heartbroken to announce the tragic loss of our beloved Wayne Broadhurst, a hardworking man who dedicated his life to serving his community through his work in waste collection.”

She said the 49-year-old had been walking his beloved dog at the time of the incident.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, Mr Broadhurst’s next of kin said that “his loss has left a deep void”.

“He worked hard his whole life, never shying away from improving his community,” they said.

“His love for animals showed the gentle heart behind his strong work ethic, and his passion for Liverpool FC was something he loved to share with others. His loss has left a deep void, not only in the hearts of his family and friends, but across the community he quietly cared for.

“Wayne will be remembered for his kindness, his loyalty, and his genuine willingness to help others. His absence is felt profoundly, and his memory will continue to live on in our community.”

Since the fundraiser was launched on Wednesday, more than £35,000 has been raised, which Ms Newman said will go towards funeral costs, support for his relatives and “helping to honour his life in the way he deserves”.

“No-one ever expects to face something like this,” Ms Newman said.

“Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support as we come together to remember Wayne and celebrate the love he gave to so many.”

Mr Broadhurst worked as a binman for Greener Ealing, the operator of environmental services for the borough’s council.

In a statement on Wednesday, Katarina Pohancenikova, managing director of Greener Ealing, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Wayne’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

“This is a devastating loss. Wayne was a well-respected and dedicated member of our team who made a real contribution to the work we do and to the residents we serve.

“We ask for the privacy of Wayne’s loved ones to be respected as they come to terms with this appalling news.”

On Thursday morning, an Afghan migrant, who police said was not known to Mr Broadhurst, appeared in court charged with his murder.

Safi Dawood is also accused of attempting to murder his landlord Shahzad Farrukh, 45, and a 14-year-old boy.

The 22-year-old, who lived with Mr Farrukh as his lodger at an address in Midhurst Gardens, has also been charged with one count of possessing an offensive weapon, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

He entered the UK in a lorry in 2020 before claiming asylum, which was granted in 2022, the Home Office previously confirmed.