No doctor will escape accountability, GMC says after ‘confusion’ over records

No doctor will “escape accountability” for their disciplinary history, the General Medical Council (GMC) has told the Health Secretary after reports that those who changed gender could have their fitness-to-practise records erased.

The watchdog wrote to Wes Streeting apologising for any “confusion” after the Daily Telegraph reported it had said that healthcare professionals who transition could receive registration details with the regulator, meaning all links to the past would be erased.

In a letter to Mr Streeting chief executive of the regulator, Charlie Massey, said this was not the case and that the watchdog “did not convey clearly enough the principles behind our approach”.

When a doctor transitions, they can receive a new number, but their fitness-to-practise history and any risk they may still pose to the public “attaches to an individual and remains the same”, the GMC said.

Mr Massey said: “You asked that we provide reassurances about what we are doing to address matters going forward.

“I can readily do that and can confirm that a member of the public would be able to see the fitness to practise history of a doctor who has changed their gender for the same period of time as they would be able to see the fitness to practise history of a doctor who has not changed their gender.

“However, given our obligation to comply with the Gender Recognition Act 2004, we may have to make adaptions to the precise details of what we publish so that we do not disclose protected information under the terms of that Act (for example by limited use of redaction).”

All doctors who have been able to change their gender on the register still have their accurate fitness-to-practise history displayed and no records have been wiped or suppressed, the watchdog said.

Mr Massey added: “I recognise this is a complex area, but hope that this letter reassures you that no doctor will escape accountability or transparency about any fitness to practise history through changing their gender.

“I would of course be very happy to meet with you to discuss this more fully at your convenience.”

It comes after Daily Telegraph reported that the GMC had told the paper that doctors who change their gender identity were issued with a new registration and GMC number, with no links to previous registration.

This would mean that there would be nothing to link their new registration to any previous suspensions they served before transitioning.

However, links to historical disciplinary action are held internally by the GMC and a spokesman for the watchdog said a new registration would not allow a doctor to “circumvent investigation of concerns”.

Following the initial reports, Mr Streeting had said the situation was “extremely concerning and should not have been allowed to happen”.

He had said: “It is completely within the power of the GMC to find a workaround for this that means transparency for patients, as well as protections in the Equality Act, are preserved.

“I expect them to make reassurances that they will address this.”

Some 62 doctors are reported to have received new registrations under new GMC numbers.

It is not known if any of them have faced any disciplinary action before their new registrations.

The GMC register records disciplinary action against doctors, including suspensions, and is available to the public.

Suspensions lasting more than three months are usually held on the register for 15 years, while shorter suspensions are recorded for 10.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.