Unison and GMB unions back Bridget Phillipson to become Labour deputy leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two of the country’s biggest trade unions have backed Bridget Phillipson to become deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Unison and the GMB announced the decisions after meetings of their leaders on Thursday.

Linda Hobson, chairwoman of Unison’s Labour Link committee, said: “The Labour Party was fortunate to have two such strong candidates standing for deputy leader.

“Bridget will be a strong, persuasive and passionate voice at the top of the party to help steer the change that people voted for.

“She has a clear understanding of unions and will be a powerful voice for Unison members working across public services.”

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, said: “We are pleased to nominate Bridget Phillipson for Labour Deputy Leader.

“We’re proud that she’s been a GMB member for 20 years.

“GMB represents more than 100,000 school support staff.

“Labour’s pledge to reinstate the School Support Staff Negotiating Body is vital in delivering a fairer playing field of wages and qualifications for people who have been undervalued for far too long.

“We look forward to Bridget delivering on Labour’s promise.”

Ms Phillipson said: “It is humbling to receive the nomination of my own trade union, GMB, for the deputy leadership of the Labour Party.

“The GMB is a powerful voice for working people and their values in every corner of our country and I am deeply proud to be their choice for deputy leader of our party.

“My campaign is getting support from every part of our movement. I will be a deputy leader for every part of our country at Cabinet, uniting the party, telling Labour’s story, and bringing the change the British people want to see.”