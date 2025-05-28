Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Man arrested after three people injured in Gloucester stabbing

A man has been arrested and is also being treated in hospital for injuries, police said.

Jordan Reynolds
Wednesday 28 May 2025 08:55 EDT
A man has been arrested after three people were injured in a stabbing in Gloucester (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man has been arrested after three people were injured in a stabbing in Gloucester (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been arrested after three people were injured in a stabbing in Gloucester.

Police were called at about 7.40am on Wednesday after reports that three people had been stabbed at an address on Bedford Street, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

Three people were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and two with non life-threatening injuries, the force added.

A man has been arrested and is also being treated in hospital for injuries, police said.

Gloucestershire Constabulary posted on Facebook saying: “We believe the incident was contained within the address and we don’t believe there to any ongoing threat to the wider public.

“Road closures are in place while emergency services remain at the scene.

“We will issue more updates as we have them.”

