Rare migratory bird spotted in part of Scotland for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare glossy ibis has been observed in a previously unrecorded area of Scotland, marking a significant first for the region. This sighting follows a notable increase in the species' presence across the country.

Typically, the glossy ibis is an infrequent visitor to the UK, preferring the warmer climes of Asia, Africa, South America, Australia, and southern Europe.

However, recent years have seen more frequent appearances, with a particular surge noted in 2025. RSPB Scotland has reported that glossy ibises are now appearing in "never-before-seen numbers" throughout Scotland this year.

Seven of the birds were recorded at RSPB Scotland's Baron's Haugh nature reserve in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire on October 9 and another was spotted later this month at RSPB Loch Gruinart nature reserve on the island of Islay.

On Saturday October 18 a glossy ibis was seen at at RSPB Lochwinnoch nature reserve for the first time in its history, marking the first recording in Renfrewshire.

open image in gallery The RSPB Scotland noted that glossy ibis have been appearing in "never-before-seen numbers" across Scotland this year. ( David Marland/RSPB Scotland/PA Wire )

It is thought that milder winters because of climate change may be behind the birds' more frequent appearance in Scotland, though the cause is not yet clear.

Paul Walton, head of habitats and species for RSPB Scotland, said: "Whilst declines in bird populations are all too familiar, every so often a bird species will undergo a rapid population increase and range expansion.

"The collared dove was one species which was rare in Scotland in the early 20th century but is now a common breeder.

"The glossy ibis looks potentially to be another."

He added: "Until recently a rare occurrence in the UK, numbers have been growing and, this autumn, there have been hundreds.

"The birds now being seen in Scotland are in the vanguard of the expansion.

"The species has undergone increases in southern and western Europe in recent years.

"The causes of this expansion are not yet clear - and time will tell if the species becomes more established in Scotland.

"But the records this autumn are remarkable and a new sight to enjoy on RSPB nature reserves and beyond."

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Scotland of a glossy ibis. ( David Marland/RSPB Scotland/PA Wire )

The glossy ibis, which is slightly bigger than a curlew, is named after its iridescent or "glossy" feathers, which shimmer in shades of green and purple.

The species bred successfully in the UK in Cambridgeshire in 2022 but glossy ibis have never been known to make a nesting attempt in Scotland.

Dan Snowdon, warden at RSPB Lochwinnoch, said: "It's always exciting when a rare bird appears in the area, and we were really hoping to see one of the glossy ibises during the recent influx.

"Lots of people were on the lookout, but Andrew James was the lucky birdwatcher who first spotted one over the Barr Loch on October 18.

"This was the first ever record for Renfrewshire, which is our second such first of the year after a pair of Avocets visited our wetland scrape in the spring.

"It will be interesting to see whether glossy ibis becomes a much more regular visitor after its recent breeding success in England, like some of the heron species in recent years.

"We now have a great white egret wintering for the second year in a row, which would have been unthinkable not too long ago".