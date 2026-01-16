No reasonable precautions could have prevented Glencoe deaths, sheriff concludes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

No reasonable precautions could have prevented the deaths of three hillwalkers who fell while roped together on a ridge, an inquiry has found.

Mountain guide David Fowler, 39, and his clients Graham Cox, 60, and Hazel Crombie, 64, died on Aonach Eagach in Glencoe on August 5, 2023.

In his fatal accident inquiry (FAI) determination, Sheriff Neil Wilson said it is likely one of the trio slipped or fell, resulting in the others being dislodged and all three falling whilst roped together.

The FAI report said Mr Fowler arranged to meet his clients at 8.30am on August 5 for a pre-booked excursion, the aim of which was to traverse the length of Aonach Eagach from east to west.

When Mr Fowler did not return from the trip and his partner could not reach him by phone, she called police who in turn alerted Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

Members of the mountain rescue team found the three walkers “roped together and clearly deceased” on the north side of Aonach Eagach, below a point just west of the summit of Am Bodac, at around 2am on August 6.

Sheriff Wilson said while it cannot be possible to say exactly what happened, with no witnesses to the incident, it is likely one of the trio slipped or fell, leading to them all falling.

He said there were “no precautions which could reasonably have been taken and had they been taken, might realistically have prevented the deaths”.

He also said there was no evidence of any defects in the safety system used by Mr Fowler that contributed to the deaths.

The FAI was held at Fort William Sheriff Court in August last year.

Mr Fowler was described as a “well-qualified, experienced and competent guide”.

In his determination, the sheriff noted there was no assessment of the clients’ competence, by way of direct observation rather than merely discussion, before August 5, and there was a lack of detailed pro-active discussions with them before the excursion about their weight, level of experience and competence.

The sheriff also said there was a lack of detailed information about short roping provided to clients before the trip, and that detailed information gathering about the clients’ personal equipment was lacking.

However he said is was “not possible to discern any direct causal link between any particular deficiency in the booking and preparation process and the accident”.

The sheriff said in view, he did not regard it as appropriate to make any specific recommendations, though he said he hopes the mountain guiding community in Scotland will reflect on the relevant facts of his determination.

The sheriff, who himself has four decades of mountaineering experience and has been a member of a mountain rescue team for 11 years, said: “These findings are specific to this particular accident.

“However, if there are general lessons to be learned from the deaths of David Fowler, Graham Cox and Hazel Crombie, this will require those guiding clients in the mountains of Scotland to consider whether their booking and preparation systems avoid the apparent deficiencies highlighted by this determination.”

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The tragic deaths of David Fowler, Graham Cox and Hazel Crombie sadly highlight the inherent risks of mountaineering.

“The FAI followed a thorough and comprehensive investigation by the procurator fiscal, who ensured that the full facts and circumstances of these tragic deaths were presented in evidence.

“The sheriff’s detailed findings note areas of concern which the mountain guiding community should consider when booking and preparing for excursions.

“The determination has been provided to the families and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The inquiry was discretionary in relation to the deaths of Mr Cox and Ms Crombie and mandatory in relation to the death of Mr Fowler as his death occurred while in the course of his employment.