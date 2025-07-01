Singer, 11, launches Busk Stop for musicians to perform in shopping centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young singer has launched Glasgow’s first “Busk Stop” inside a shopping centre in an effort to provide performers with a dedicated spot indoors.

It was launched by 11-year-old Rachel Ronnie at Buchanan Galleries in the city centre, following requests from other buskers wanting to perform in Glasgow.

It gives artists a designated spot to use in a place that is safe and serves as a focal point due to the high footfall in the shopping centre.

Following Rachel’s performance on Monday, the Busk Stop will be available for performers to use over the summer and beyond.

Performances are to take place on a rotating schedule, offering shoppers a wide range of artists.

Kathy Murdoch, centre director at Buchanan Galleries, said: “It’s exciting to introduce a dedicated, free-to-use busking spot specially designed for young performers in Glasgow.

“This new space, in front of our iconic flower wall, provides a fantastic platform for emerging local singers to share their talent with the public, offering them the chance to perform in a safe and supportive environment where they can gain valuable experience and confidence.

“As well as help nurture the next generation of musical talent in our community, it also enhances the atmosphere for everyone who visits Buchanan Galleries, adding a lively and authentic musical experience for our guests.

“We were honoured to officially launch our ‘Busk Stop’ with an incredible performance by Rachel Ronnie, who set the tone perfectly for what we hope will be many inspiring moments to come.”

Rachel’s mother Karen Blackwood said: “Rachel’s singing career started as a toddler. She could sing before she could talk and being brought up in a musical household she’s thrived through the years.

“Busking since the age of five, she’s found her calling in life.

“Singing is all she ever dreams about and one day she hopes she can entertain folk for a career.

“Rachel was thrilled to be asked to open the ‘Busk Stop’ at Buchanan Galleries since Glasgow is her busking home. The people of Glasgow really do make Glasgow the place to busk.”

Buskers who want to book a slot can do so at: https://www.buchanangalleries.co.uk/en/articles-listing-page/busk-stop.