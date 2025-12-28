Fire crews remain at scene of blaze in Glasgow city centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fire crews remained at the scene of a blaze that broke out in a building in the centre of Glasgow on Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven fire engines and two high-reach appliances to Virginia Street when the alarm was raised at 6.20pm.

Firefighters were met with a “well-developed” blaze on the fourth floor of a four-storey building housing the Revolver hotel.

The House of Gods hotel, which is in an adjoining building, and a nearby soup kitchen were both evacuated as emergency services dealt with the incident.

On Sunday morning, the SFRS said the incident had now been “scaled back” but that two fire engines remained at the scene, with crews now checking the building for any remaining fires.

Glassford Street, which was closed between Ingram Street and Trongate, reopened shortly after 7am on Sunday having been closed following the incident.

But the pedestrian footpath below the affected buildings remained closed.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Glasgow Labour MP Paul Sweeney posted on Saturday on X: “Awful to see a fire break out in the roof of the Revolver Hotel and Polo Lounge.

“I hope no-one is hurt and the fire can be contained.

“The old Scottish Legal Life Building by Alexander Skirving dates from 1889 and is one of Glasgow’s earliest red sandstone commercial buildings.”

He later praised the work of firefighters, saying: “Heroic work by these firefighters who have successfully contained a blaze that looked like it was on the brink of consuming one of Glasgow’s finest Victorian commercial buildings. Thank you!”

Homeless Project Scotland said its soup kitchen, which is in the area, was evacuated as a precaution.

In a post on social media, it said: “Everyone is safe. Emergency services attended.

“For safety reasons, the soup kitchen is now closed until further notice while the situation is assessed.”

Revolver hotel has been contacted for comment.