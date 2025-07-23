Unicorn called Finnie unveiled as mascot for 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A unicorn called Finnie has been unveiled as the mascot for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Described as a “proud Glaswegian unicorn”, she made her debut posing for pictures on top of the Finnieston Crane – her namesake and a landmark on the city’s skyline.

The announcement comes as organisers mark one year to go until the Games get under way.

Designed by a team of schoolchildren called the Mascot Makers, Finnie’s horn is inspired by the traffic cone which sits on top of the Duke of Wellington statue outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art.

Described as “fun, cool and sassy”, Finnie will often be seen making a heart-shaped gesture to the crowds.

Other nods to the city’s culture include a silver flash in her shoes to represent shipbuilding and the Glasgow coat of arms on her earring.

On Wednesday, Finnie met with Scottish athletes, including runner Eilish McGolgan, and First Minister John Swinney, along with some of the Mascot Makers.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Swinney told the PA news agency: “Finnie is a tremendous creation of the children and young people of Glasgow, who’ve been brought together to design a mascot that’ll be appropriate for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

“The young people explained to me that the things they wanted, characteristics they wanted, to be at the heart of the mascot were about friendship, about helpfulness, about kindness, and I think those values are embodied in Finnie, along with some iconic images about Scotland.”

Glasgow 2026 chief executive Phil Batty said: “Finnie represents everything Glasgow 2026 is about – fun, friendliness and of course that little bit of magic! She’ll be at the heart of everything that’s exciting about these Games, from building up the crowd to hyping the athletes. She’ll visit communities across Glasgow, Scotland and beyond, and bring them all together next summer.

“It means so much that she comes from the imaginations of Glasgow’s young people. They have all been fantastic throughout this process and introducing Finnie to the world is the perfect way to start the countdown to these altogether brilliant Games.”

Last year, Glasgow was announced as the host of the Games after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to rising costs.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games is expected to feature more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories, competing across 10 sports in four venues.

The Games will run between July 23 and August 6 2026.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Clyde the thistle man, who served as the official mascot for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, would not be reprising his role when the sporting event returns to Glasgow next year.

Organisers had sought to end speculation that Clyde will sprout up around Glasgow once again, by releasing a mocked-up press conference where he ruled himself out of the running.

The Mascot Makers are a team of 76 children from 24 schools around Glasgow.

Speaking later on BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Batty said he expected the scaled-back competition to be just as good as those held in the city in 2014.

“I think it’s fair to say these Games will feel just as electric as the Games in 2014,” he said.

“The venues we’re using, they’ve had world class events back then and ever since.

“We’re in an eight-mile corridor, there’s still over 200 medal events that will take place over 10 days.

“And Glasgow knows how to party – so this is going to be an epic games.”