Festival urged to reconsider inclusion of rap group after ‘dead Tory’ comments

The organisers of a Glasgow-based music festival should “consider” if rap trio Kneecap should perform at this year’s event after video emerged of one of its members calling for the death of Tory MPs.

The Irish group are due to headline the King Tut’s stage at Trnsmt in July, but have faced criticism across the political spectrum since the comments came to light.

A video of the band at a 2023 gig appeared to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Asked about the comments on Monday, following his speech to the STUC Congress in Dundee, John Swinney said: “I’m not familiar with the band Kneecap, but I’ve become aware of their comments today.

“I think these comments are completely and utterly unacceptable and if they’re performing at Trnsmt, or proposed to be performing at Trnsmt, I think the organisers of Trnsmt have got to consider that issue.”

Trnsmt has been contacted for comment.

The First Minister’s condemnation follows on from that of the Prime Minister and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said he believes the comments were “completely unacceptable” and “condemns them in the strongest possible terms”.

While Ms Badenoch said it was “good” the Metropolitan Police are investigating the comments.

“Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society.

“Now footage shows one of them saying: ‘The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP’.

“After the murder of Sir David Amess, this demands prosecution.”