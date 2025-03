Boy, 14, due in court in connection with death of Amen Teklay, 15, in Glasgow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14-year-old boy will appear in court in connection with the death of Amen Teklay, 15.

Amen, who was an Eritrean refugee, died from fatal injuries on Clarendon Street, Glasgow, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene near St George’s Cross, but the schoolboy could not be saved.

On Thursday, detectives said they were working with “education partners”, and on Friday, it was revealed that it was being treated as a murder investigation.

On Saturday, Police Scotland said two boys, aged 14 and 15 years old, had been arrested in connection with the death.

The 14-year-old boy has been charged and will appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Amen’s relatives continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Amen’s sister Delina Teklay, 17, told BBC Scotland that the family were Eritrean refugees and her brother hoped to gain UK citizenship and becoming a doctor or an engineer.

She said: “This was very unexpected and shocking for us. I just think this is a dream and I’m going to wake up tomorrow. I’m still in denial.”

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson said: “Our thoughts remain with Amen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I would also like to thank the community for their support so far. Our investigation continues and I would ask anyone, who may have information which could help us and who has not yet come forward, to please contact us.”

Superintendent Christopher Stewart said: “We are continuing to support Amen’s family and continue to engage with the local community affected by this incident.

“There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area, and I would urge anyone with questions or concerns to approach a local officer – they are there to help.”