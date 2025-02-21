Final hospitals inquiry report and recommendations expected at end of 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry’s final report is expected to be issued at the end of next year after calls for further evidence.

The inquiry has been examining the design and construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the Royal Hospital for Children, which are on the same campus.

It was launched in the wake of deaths linked to infections, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main.

The inquiry is also examining the design and construction of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Edinburgh.

The four-part hearings on the Glasgow hospitals began in 2021 in front of chairman Lord Brodie, and are expected to finish in January 2026.

The last evidential hearings are expected in three parts – between May and October 2025 – with a final oral closing hearing in January.

They will hear more expert evidence relating to the cause of infections at the Glasgow hospitals at the request of some core participants.

The first hearings in 2021 heard evidence about the physical, emotional, and other impacts on patients and families connected with the hospitals.

Hearings in 2023 heard from clinicians and those directly involved with patients.

In November 2024, the third sessions concluded, having heard evidence examining the extent that non-compliance with relevant regulations and guidance led to ventilation and water contamination issues.

It also explored the actions taken to resolve these issues after the handover in 2015 and the extent of their effectiveness.

Glasgow IV will be the final session of oral hearings, with a revised schedule issued while evidence is analysed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry said: “In recent weeks a number of core participants have requested the inquiry consider more expert evidence relating to the cause of infections at the Glasgow hospitals.

“This, and Lady Wise’s decision relating NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s additional expert report, has resulted in a revised inquiry schedule.

“The inquiry team is gathering the additional evidence requested, carrying out analysis and considering its evidential value.

“Glasgow IV hearings will now be split into three parts between May and October this year. A final oral closing hearing will take place in January 2026.

“As a result of accommodating the requests from core participants, and integrating the evidence into the investigative process, Lord Brodie’s final report and recommendations are expected to be published at the end of 2026.”