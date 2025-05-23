Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Armed police called after man walks into hospital with crossbow

A 29-year-old man has been arrested

Nick Forbes
Friday 23 May 2025 05:47 EDT
Comments
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow (PA)

Armed police were called to a hospital in Glasgow on Friday morning after a man entered the building armed with a crossbow.

Specialist firearms officers were among those dispatched to the scene after police were alerted to the incident in the atrium of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at about 6.30am.

Police confirmed the weapon had not been fired and there were no injuries.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested.

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said the atrium of the hospital was closed for a “short time” and traffic around the hospital had been temporarily diverted.

The health board said the hospital is now operating as normal
The health board said the hospital is now operating as normal (PA)

There was no disruption to services, and the hospital is now open as normal.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Inspector Alyssa Fullelove-McCann said: “I’m aware this incident will be concerning but I’d like to provide reassurance that it is being treated as isolated and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“Officers will remain in the area while inquiries are carried out and anyone with concerns or information can speak to them, or call 101.”

A spokesperson for NHSGGC said: “We can confirm we supported police with an incident in the atrium of the QEUH this morning.

“The atrium was closed for a short time while this was dealt with, and traffic around the hospital was temporarily diverted.

“There was no disruption to any of our services and the hospital is now open as normal.

“We would like to thank our security teams for their handling of this incident before officers arrived.”

Comments

