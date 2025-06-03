Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fallen tree closes major cross-border rail line

No trains were able to run between Glasgow and Carlisle after the tree fell onto overhead electric wires.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 03 June 2025 10:06 EDT
A major railway line for cross border services between England and Scotland is closed because of a fallen tree (Luciana Guerra/PA)
A major railway line for cross border services between England and Scotland is closed because of a fallen tree (Luciana Guerra/PA) (PA Archive)

A major railway line for cross-border services between England and Scotland was closed because of a fallen tree.

No trains were able to run between Glasgow and Carlisle after the tree fell onto overhead electric wires between Lockerbie and Carstairs on Monday night.

Some Avanti West Coast services between Glasgow Central and London Euston were starting and ending at Carlisle.

The route was reopened at around midday on Tuesday but Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services remain disrupted.

A spokesperson for Network Rail Scotland said: “Overhead wires on the West Coast Main Line between Carstairs and Lockerbie were damaged by a fallen tree late last night, which meant we had to temporarily close the line to safely carry out repairs.

“This work has now been completed, and train services are starting to return to normal.

“We’re sorry for the disruption caused and appreciate passengers’ patience while the repairs were made.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in