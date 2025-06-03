Fallen tree closes major cross-border rail line
No trains were able to run between Glasgow and Carlisle after the tree fell onto overhead electric wires.
A major railway line for cross-border services between England and Scotland was closed because of a fallen tree.
No trains were able to run between Glasgow and Carlisle after the tree fell onto overhead electric wires between Lockerbie and Carstairs on Monday night.
Some Avanti West Coast services between Glasgow Central and London Euston were starting and ending at Carlisle.
The route was reopened at around midday on Tuesday but Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services remain disrupted.
A spokesperson for Network Rail Scotland said: “Overhead wires on the West Coast Main Line between Carstairs and Lockerbie were damaged by a fallen tree late last night, which meant we had to temporarily close the line to safely carry out repairs.
“This work has now been completed, and train services are starting to return to normal.
“We’re sorry for the disruption caused and appreciate passengers’ patience while the repairs were made.”