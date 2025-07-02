Interim finance chief at cash-strapped university quits after days in post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cash-strapped Dundee University is looking to replace its chief finance officer, who quit after just over a week in the post.

Chris Reilly, who took on the role on an interim basis days at the start of last week, has left the university by “mutual agreement”.

Dundee University is grappling with a financial crisis which has resulted in the Scottish Government using special powers to award a further £40 million to the institution.

Faced with a £35 million deficit, the university is looking to cut hundreds of jobs.

Professor Nigel Seaton, Dundee’s interim principal and vice chancellor, confirmed Mr Reilly’s departure in a message to staff – saying the institution is “moving quickly” to replace him.

Prof Seaton, who himself only took on the role after the previous interim principal quit last month, said Mr Reilly’s replacement would help take the university through the “next steps” of its recovery plan.

Previous interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill quit the post in June after a report by former Glasgow Caledonian University principal Professor Pamela Gillies was critical of him and other former senior Dundee University figures for their actions before the scale of the crisis became public.

That report found members of the university executive group, which included the “triumvirate” of Prof O’Neill, former principal Professor Iain Gillespie and ex-chief operating officer Jim McGeorge, had “failed” to “properly respond to the worsening situation” with the institution’s finances in 2024.