Union sets date for Glasgow Airport strike action this month

A trade union has called a 48-hour strike at Glasgow Airport later this month.

Around 75 staff at the travel hub, including engineers and managers, will walk out between 6am on July 24 and 6am on July 26.

Members of the Unite union voted almost unanimously for action last week after rejecting a 4% pay increase, with an official claiming the airports owners were “spoiling for a fight”, while management said the offer was “fair”.

“Summer strike action is now inevitable unless Glasgow Airport’s new owners come to their senses,” said Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham.

“We will support our members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The union’s industrial officer Pat McIlvogue said: “Glasgow Airport Limited is making the lowest pay offer despite it being the most profitable company at the airport.

“It is the only company escalating a dispute and they seem to be spoiling for a fight rather than trying to resolve the dispute.”

A spokesman for the airport’s parent company AGS said: “We are extremely disappointed with Unite’s decision to serve notice of industrial action.

“We have been in talks with Unite since March during which time we have made several improved and fair offers against a backdrop of a challenging operating environment.

“We have tabled an offer of 4%, which represents an above-inflation pay increase.

“Despite reaching agreement with 80% of our staff across AGS Airports over pay, our offer has been rejected by 75 members of staff at Glasgow Airport who, through Unite, have informed us they wish to embark on strike action.

“We will now proceed with our contingency plans to ensure we minimise any disruption for our airlines and passengers.”

Meanwhile, a pay dispute between the airport and the union relating to staff who search passengers before boarding has been resolved, with staff accepting a 5% boost.

Firefighters on the site also accepted a 4.5%.

However, a ballot of more than 100 baggage handling staff on a new offer is due to close on Monday, with strike action still possible.