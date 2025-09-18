Joggers take off along runway in night-time airport fun run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifty people have taken part in a “once-in-a-lifetime” run along an airport runway as part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary celebrations.

The runners took off along the tarmac at Glasgow Airport at 3am on Thursday to complete the 4.5km route during a short break in airside operations.

The Run the Runway event was delivered in partnership with Glasgow City Council, AJ Bell Great Scottish Run, and Glasgow Airport.

There was high demand for places, with more than 800 people who will be taking part in next month’s Great Scottish Run applying for one of the 50 spots available to run along the runway.

Speaking after completing the course, participant Sarah McSharry, who is also a Bellahouston Road Runner, said: “I loved every minute of it – running on Glasgow Airport’s runway in the middle of the night was a surreal, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Knowing only 50 of us got this chance is just amazing. It was really windy heading up the runway, but the atmosphere was incredible.

“It really feels like a bucket-list run I never knew I had.

“I’m now looking forward to the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run next month. I’ve done it a couple of times before and the support is always fantastic.”

The event at the airport was part of Glasgow’s year-long civic programme marking 850 years since it was granted Royal Burgh status.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “Within our year-long Glasgow 850 programme this is certainly the most unique event that we’ve held.

“Glasgow Airport plays an important role both in serving our citizens and being the gateway to our city for visitors, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to partner with them to create something special during our anniversary year.

“As well as a celebration, Glasgow 850 is about our citizens sharing stories and making memories and taking part in this fun run will certainly create both for those participating.”

Matthew Wilson, head of aerodrome operations at Glasgow Airport, said staging such an event on the runway of a live international airport is “no small feat” and required “meticulous planning and co-ordination” across airside operations, security, and air traffic control to ensure the run could take place safely during a narrow window in the early hours.

He said: “It was an absolute privilege to welcome runners on to our runway for this one-of-a-kind event the likes of which we have never facilitated before.

“Glasgow Airport has been part of the city’s story for over six decades, so to play a role in the Glasgow 850 celebrations in such a unique and memorable way was incredibly special, and unlikely to be repeated.”

Local run collective Stride and Glasgow-based Outlier Run Club supported delivery of the fun run, leading the warm-up and pacing runners around the course.

Limited places are still available for the Great Scottish Run 10km and half-marathon, which take place in Glasgow on October 5, with more information available at https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-scottish-run.