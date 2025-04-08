Gladiators’ Steel announces death of baby son days after premature birth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zack George, who plays Steel in BBC gameshow Gladiators, has announced the death of his son Leo just days after the baby was born prematurely.

The 34-year-old described his son as “our lion” in an Instagram post and added that he and his wife Samantha George would “love you more than you will ever know”.

The post read: “Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left.

“Leo, you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you.

“You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that.

“Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that you had, had enough of this fight.

“We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you.”

Famous friends sent their condolences to the pair, including JLS star JB Gill, who wrote: “Heartbreaking, what a little warrior, thoughts and prayers to you both and your family.”

Fellow Gladiators star Montell Douglas, who plays Fire in the show, added: “RIP baby Leo. Thoughts and prayers are with you both.”

It comes after the pair said their son was “defying the odds” with his birth on Saturday, after they announced Samantha’s pregnancy in January.

The pair also have a daughter called Ivy.

The CrossFit athlete from Leicestershire won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, and joined the first series of the rebooted BBC show in 2024.