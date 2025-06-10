Gladiator Giant says prostate cancer blood test could save lives

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gladiators star Jamie Christian has said there are no “warning signs” for prostate cancer and has urged men to take a blood test that “could save their life” if diagnosed early.

Known as Giant on the hit BBC show, the bodybuilder has been raising money for Prostate Cancer UK and took part in The Big Golf Race where he played 72 holes of golf and walked more than 26 miles in a single day, completing the challenge in just under 15 hours.

This comes after his uncle, Colin Tomlinson, was diagnosed and later recovered from prostate cancer eight years ago.

Speaking during Men’s Health Week, which runs from June 9-15, he said: “That was just a true example of it can happen to anyone, no matter how fit or healthy you are there are no warning signs for this.

“If people aren’t getting the necessary checks, then it could be too late.”

Around one in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to Prostate Cancer UK.

It occurs when cells in the prostate start to grow in an uncontrolled way with the risk of spreading if not detected early.

One cancer screening is a PSA blood test which checks the level of prostate specific antigens in the blood and, if high, may be a sign of a prostate condition, according to the NHS website.

He said: “By doing a simple blood test, by going to your GP and having a simple blood test to check your PSA levels, that’s like the first step, and it’s something really, really easy.

“It could save their life.

“I think men, being men, we’re very private individuals especially with certain body parts. So I think the stigma attached to prostate cancer is that men have to go to the doctors and have the prostate exam with the finger up the bum, without being too graphic. I think that puts a lot of people off.

“Having the knowledge of a simple blood test will give you all you need to know that is far, far more beneficial than surely finding out one day that you might have cancer.”

Because prostate cancer often does not have any symptoms, it is important to get checked especially for men over the age of 50, black men and men with a family history of prostate cancer who are at higher risk.

Christian added: “It’s much more powerful to prevent something than to have to cure it, because the cure isn’t something that we can have full control over, but prevention-wise, that is in our control to go and get the necessary checks to look after our lifestyle, our diets, our activities, shall we say.

“When you put it like that, a few minutes of your day, why would you not go and do it? Peace of mind.”

The Big Golf Race is the biggest golf fundraising challenge in the UK which encourages participants to choose from the Half Marathon (36 holes and approximately 13 miles of walking), the Marathon (72 holes and over 26 miles), or the Ultra Marathon (100 holes in one day and 35 miles) to raise money and awareness for the charity.

Speaking about the sport Christian added: “(The golf course) is a great place where men can be in a safe space and talk to one another. And these conversations on a golf course are private and respected.

“I think the more people that come on board, the more people that listen, more people that talk, more people that go out and play a game of golf and have those conversations with each other, the better.

“And hopefully, the rates of the actual deaths from prostate cancer will start to fall.”

Christian is best known as Giant on the sports and entertainment show Gladiators which sees professional athletes take on contestants as they try to complete physical challenges.

Prior to being a Gladiator, he was the tallest professional bodybuilder in the world at six feet five and consumed up to 10,000 calories a day. He has since reduced his intake to around 5,000 calories.