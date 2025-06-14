Girls orphaned when father died in Air India crash after scattering wife’s ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two children were orphaned when their father was killed in the Air India plane crash after travelling to scatter his wife’s ashes in her homeland, according to a fundraiser for the family.

Arjun Patoliya, 37, was killed 18 days after his wife Bharti had died from cancer, the GoFundMe page to support their daughters, aged four and eight, said.

The Briton had travelled to Gujarat to fulfil his wife’s “final wish”.

By Saturday afternoon more than £370,000 had been raised to help the girls.

The fundraiser, organised by Mr Patoliya’s colleague, said: “Their mother, Bharti Patoliya, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Fulfilling her final wish, her husband Arjun Patoliya travelled to India to scatter her ashes in her homeland in Gujarat.”

It added: “Arjun left to bid farewell to his wife, never returned to the children they both raised.

“Now, these two beautiful young girls have been left without parents — their world turned upside down in just over two weeks.”

Mr Patoliya worked at furniture manufacturer Inspired Elements Ltd, based in Stanmore, north-west London.

The company, which organised the GoFundMe appeal, posted a tribute on social media saying: “We are deeply saddened to share the (loss) of a cherished member of our team in the recent Air India flight tragedy.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we come to terms with this profound loss.

“Arjun was not just a colleague but also a dear friend. His dedication, kindness, and spirit has left a lasting mark on us all”.

Mr Patoliya had attended Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul International School in Surat, western India.

A teacher at the secondary school said on social media: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our dear former student.

“This news has deeply saddened us all. Arjun was a cherished member of our Gurukul family, and his untimely departure is a great loss.”

More than 8,700 donations had been made to the GoFundMe by Saturday afternoon, including many of more than £1,000, and one of £5,000.

Money has been pledged to go towards providing a “stable, nurturing home” for the girls and ensuring they can access education.

Organisers said they will also use the donations to “establish trusted long-term wellbeing care” and “build a future rooted in love, healing, and opportunity.

“All funds raised will go directly to a legal trust or the appointed guardians to ensure every penny is dedicated to the girls’ needs.”

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take off on Thursday in what is one of the deadliest plane accidents in terms of the number of British nationals killed.

It struck a medical college hostel in a residential part of Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

At least 25 more bodies were found in the debris by recovery crews working at the site until Friday evening, officials said, and it is unclear whether they had been on the flight or on the ground.

The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad has received 270 bodies, Dr Dhaval Gameti told the Associated Press.