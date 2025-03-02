Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A four-year-old girl died and a woman has been arrested following a house fire in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property in a cul-de-sac in Rusholme at around 12.35pm today.

Crews rescued the girl four-year-old girl but she suffered serious injuries and died in hospital from her injuries.

A woman, aged 44, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life.

A smashed, blackened window can be seen on the top floor of the semi-detached home, indicating the severity of the blaze.

Churchgoers from the nearby Celestial Church of Christ were on hand to try and help the family of the girl who neighbours said loved playing in the quiet cul-de-sac.

Samuel told the Manchester Evening News: "The service just stopped.

"Everybody came out to see how they could be of help to the family. Even the preacher stopped and we began to pray for the family of the deceased. Some were even crying. It's a child. It's difficult to lose a loved one, but when it's a child...

"We are very sorry for what happened."

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said that there is “no wider threat to the community” after the “awful incident” in Gateshead Close.

She added: “These tragic incidents will of course naturally cause concern, but I want to reassure the public that we are fully investigating all circumstances of the fire, and will leave no stone unturned as we carry out this work.”

A scene remains in place around Gateshead Close as specialist officers continue to investigate the full circumstances.

Ben Levy, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service area manager, said the force would work closely with police to investigate the death.

He said: “I want to pass on the condolences of everyone at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to the family and friends of the young girl who tragically lost her life following this incident.

“Our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time.

“We will work closely with Greater Manchester Police to support their investigation into this tragic incident."