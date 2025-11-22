Girl, 13, arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Swindon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at her home in Swindon.

Police detained the teenager after finding a woman in her fifties who was not breathing at a property in Baydon Close, Moredon, on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of disorder at around 7pm with the woman declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police later arrested the 13-year-old in connection with the incident and took her into custody for questioning, Wiltshire Police said.

A scene has been set up at the house while police work to understand the full circumstances around the woman's death.

open image in gallery File photo. A teenager has been arrested in connection to the case. Police are not looking for anybody else ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Detective Inspector Darren Ambrose, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, confirmed that they had arrested a teenage girl in connection with the incident, and that police were not looking for anybody else.

Wiltshire police said that residents could still expect a greater police presence in the area.

A cordon will remain pending the investigation.

"This is a serious incident in which a woman has sadly died,” Det Insp Ambrose said, adding: “We would encourage people not to speculate on the circumstances around this incident.”

"We appreciate the concern that this may cause the local community. If you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to an officer."

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.