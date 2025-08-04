Girl, 4, dies after tragic incident at Waterworld

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A four-year-old girl has died following an incident at a swimming pool at Waterworld, Staffordshire Police said.

The force was called to the water park in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, at around 4.20pm on Monday to reports of a girl in a critical condition.

She was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital for further treatment but she died there.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Waterworld will remain closed on Tuesday "out of respect for the family", the water park said.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of this little girl's passing this evening," a spokesperson said.

"All our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during these extremely difficult times.

"Waterworld is in shock and has decided to remain closed tomorrow out of respect for the family."

They added that the park is working with the authorities.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Maskew said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this terribly sad time.

"We are now making inquiries and looking to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"We would ask that members of the public avoid speculating in these early stages of the investigation and allow the family to grieve."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 460 of August 4.