Man dies after being hit by police vehicle responding to emergency call

A man in his sixties died after he was struck by a police vehicle responding to an emergency call in Warwickshire.

The crash happened on the B4113 Coventry Road in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on Friday at around 8.45pm. The man suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by the vehicle.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics from the ambulance service, he sadly died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.”

The collision took place between the junction of Gipsy Lane and the Griff Roundabout. Officers are appealing for witnesses and have requested that anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident come forward.

Neither of the police officers in the vehicle were injured in the crash.

The police department has expressed condolences, with a spokesperson saying: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this time.”

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation, a standard procedure in cases involving police vehicles.

The IOPC will review the circumstances of the collision and the actions of the officers involved to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

“As is standard practice with any death following police activity, this has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), who have begun their independent investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the Warwickshire Police spokesperson added.

“If you witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage of it, or information that could help with enquiries, please report this to us either via our website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 359 of September 13.”