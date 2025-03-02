Starmer tells of ‘common ground’ with Italy’s Meloni after meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said there is a “huge amount of common ground” between him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after they met at Downing Street.

The UK Prime Minister welcomed Ms Meloni for a bilateral meeting on Sunday before the summit of political leaders in London focused on Ukraine and wider European security.

Sir Keir, speaking at a press conference in Lancaster House, joked that they had the “first bilateral brunch in the history of British-Italian relations”.

He went on: “We get on personally, very well, and she’s very clear, I don’t want to speak for her, but I think her position is well known, that Europe and the US have to stand together and that bond must always be strong.

“So there’s a huge amount of common ground between the way I see this and the way Giorgia sees this, particularly the view that it is important for the security and defence of Italy, Europe and the United Kingdom that we work as we’ve always worked closely aligned with the United States.”

Speaking earlier in Downing Street, Ms Meloni said that in a “precious moment” it is “very important to talk to each other, to co-ordinate”.

She told Sir Keir: “We are all very committed about a goal that we all want to achieve, which is a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and I think it is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides.

“And I think on this the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge-building, let’s say. You know I have been also proposing a meeting between US and European leaders… if we divide ourselves that will make us all weaker.”

Number 10 said that during the meeting the two leaders discussed tackling migration as well as the conflict in Ukraine.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the leaders “agreed on the importance of the transatlantic alliance in confronting shared challenges”.

They went on: “They had a warm and constructive discussion, agreeing the strength of the UK-Italy relationship is as vital now as it has ever been.

“They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, agreeing that the UK and Italy will stand with them for as long as it takes.”