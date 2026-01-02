Retired dentist hit by car and carried for a mile ‘deserved better end’ – family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to a retired dental surgeon who died when he was hit by a car and carried on top of it for a mile.

The man, who can now be named as 89-year-old great grandfather Tom Wallace, “deserved a better end to his life than this”, his family said.

The incident on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham, Kent, happened at around 12.10pm on Monday December 29 and involved a grey Mercedes estate.

Mr Wallace was found on Grange Road in the Medway town, a mile or more from where he may have been hit.

The car was found nearby and the two occupants fled on foot, Kent Police said.

In a tribute released through the force, Mr Wallace’s family said he was a “loved member of the community”.

“Tom Wallace, LDS, RCS Eng had been a dental surgeon in the Medway Towns for all his working life,” it read.

“He had been married for 63 years, was a father-of-three, a grandfather-of-four, and recently a great grandfather.

“He loved his family dearly and was loved by them in return. He sailed his boat up and down the east coast, and across the Channel to France, usually single-handed.

“For years he was a bell-ringer at the church on Gillingham Green. He was a Samaritan for many years, raised money for the NSPCC and undertook several European cycling tours to raise funds for Marie Curie.

“He was a respected and loved member of the community and deserved a better end to his life than this.

“The residents and postman who tried to help in Grange Road were compassionate and kind. Our thanks and appreciation go out to them.”

Kent Police said Albert Matraxhiu, 28, of Orange Hill Road, Edgware, north London, has been charged with death by dangerous driving.

Erald Paci, 29, of Five Way Court, Chatham, Kent, was charged with perverting the course of justice.

The force said both men are Albanian nationals who appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

No pleas were entered, and they were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Maidstone Crown Court on January 30.