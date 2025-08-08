Part of Giant’s Causeway cordoned off following rockfall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rockfall has taken place at one of Northern Ireland’s best known natural wonders.

It happened in the Loom area at the back of the Giant’s Causeway on Friday.

Visitors looked on as rocks crumbled away from a section of the famous basalt columns in north Antrim.

The immediate area was then cordoned off.

It comes several months after the National Trust, which cares for the Giant’s Causeway, urged visitors to stop leaving coins in rock cracks.

Work has been under way to remove coins from countries across the world, from the UK’s currency to euros and from the Far East and United States, because they can put pressure on the surrounding rock.

A National Trust spokesperson said they are not linking Friday’s rockfall to coins in the rock cracks.

“On Friday at around lunchtime, there was a small rockfall in the Loom area (back of the Giant’s Causeway) in Port Noffer,” they said.

“As a dynamic site, rockfalls do occasionally occur at the World Heritage Site. The area in which the rockfall took place is now temporarily cordoned off.

“Although coin removal work was being carried out today, this activity and the incident are not related.”

While geologists say that the causeway was created by an outpouring of Basalt lava 60 million years ago around the time the North Atlantic was opening up, there are also legends that it was formed by an Irish giant Finn McCool.

The National Trust protects and cares for more than 40,000 columns at the Giant’s Causeway, which is Northern Ireland’s first Unesco World Heritage Site and also benefits from a number of other important designations.