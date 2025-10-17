Andrew took flights on Epstein’s private jet, newly-released documents show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Andrew took flights aboard paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet on four occasions, documents released in the US show.

The prince is listed on flight logs as having flown from Luton to Edinburgh on September 1 2006, with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as a flight from May 12 2000, where he is named as travelling with Epstein, Maxwell, celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang, a bodyguard and three others.

Two further flights from 1999 also displayed the name “Prince Andrew”, alongside royal protection officer Steve Burgess.

The published flight logs came just hours after Andrew announced he would stop using his titles and honours, including the Duke of York.

The wife of disgraced ex-New Jersey senator Bob Menendez, Gwendolyn Beck and a woman named Claire Hazel are also listed on one of the 1999 flights – with Epstein and Maxwell travelling on both.

The flight carrying Ms Beck and Ms Hazel was travelling from the US Virgin Islands to Palm Beach, Florida, on February 12, with the other flight travelling from Teterboro, New Jersey to the US Virgin Islands on February 9.

The logs have surfaced after the US House Oversight Committee published hundreds of further documents from Epstein’s estate on Friday.

Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial previously threw Andrew’s name into the spotlight by naming him as a passenger on Epstein’s jet – with one of the disgraced British socialite’s accusers saying she also flew with the prince in the mid-1990s.

One of the jet’s pilots, Larry Visoski, told the trial that Andrew flew on the aircraft a “number of times”.