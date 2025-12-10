Harry backs Gerry McCann over calls for greater scrutiny of UK media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex said he “stands firmly” with those harmed by press intrusion as he backs the father of Madeleine McCann who has called for greater scrutiny of the UK media.

Harry fully supports the implementation of the Leveson Inquiry’s recommendations, his spokesperson has said, as Gerry McCann spoke of how press interest into his daughter’s disappearance made him feel like he was being “suffocated and buried”.

The duke has been involved in his own battle with British tabloids and settled legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) in January, which offered a “full and unequivocal apology” for “serious intrusion” by The Sun and for phone hacking by private investigators working for the News Of The World.

On Wednesday, Mr McCann spoke in a rare interview about the “huge toll” on his family because of the media interest after Madeleine went missing in Portugal’s Algarve in 2007 during a family holiday.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he hopes for the resumption of the cancelled second phase of the Leveson Inquiry, which would have looked into unlawful action taken by the media as well as relationships between journalists and politicians and the police.

Mr McCann added that he is “extremely disappointed” that Labour politicians had not committed to implementing some of the recommendations made in the first part of the Leveson Inquiry, which they had committed to in the run-up to the election.

A spokesperson for Harry said: “The Duke stands firmly with all those harmed by unethical and unlawful press intrusion.

“He fully supports the implementation of the Leveson Inquiry’s recommendations as essential reforms to protect the public, while safeguarding responsible, free, and fair journalism.”

Mr McCann said that after Madeleine disappeared, journalists came to their house and photographers were “literally ramming their cameras against our car window”, which would terrify his young twins.

The father said during the interview: “We had tremendous support.

“But I can promise you, there were times where I felt like I was drowning, and it was the media, primarily.”

He added that the press “repeatedly interfered” with the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance.

The McCanns are among more than 30 people who have signed a letter being sent to Sir Keir Starmer, in which they are calling on him to reverse the decision not to hold the second phase of the inquiry.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast a second phase had been “ruled out” and that the media landscape was now very different.

She said: “It’s a really difficult thing to get right, because we’ve got to balance the rights and needs of victims and survivors with the need for a free press.”

Harry received substantial damages and an apology for both “serious intrusion” into his private life and “unlawful activities” by The Sun when he settled his case against NGN.

There was also a key apology by the publisher for the “extensive coverage and serious intrusion” into his personal life and that of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, when Harry was a child.

There was an acknowledgement of the distress caused to the duke, and “the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family”.