Joel Dommett faints before making London Marathon finish line

Joel Dommett has said he fainted before reaching the finish line of the London Marathon, as other famous faces including Sky News presenter Beth Rigby and BrewDog co-founder James Watt took part.

Watt was kissed by his wife Georgia Toffolo during the 2025 race.

The Masked Singer presenter Dommett, 39, who was running to raise money and awareness for Brain Tumour Support, Watt, Rigby, and the partner of former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, were among thousands running in the heat on Sunday.

Dommett said the charity was “close to our family’s hearts after they supported my wife Hannah (Cooper) following her mum’s brain tumour diagnosis”. The fundraiser for the charity has raised more than £3,500.

He wrote on Instagram: “Not the race I expected! I fainted at mile 17 – don’t really remember much but I woke up in an ambulance!

“Thanks to Frankie and Barry for being amazing. I really wanted to finish it. After a few hours my pulse was back and I got going again at a very different pace but really got to soak it all in. Proud of myself for finishing.”

This Morning presenter Ben Shephard praised his success, saying: “What a challenge and awesome you got back up and finished!!”

Comedian and BBC Radio 2 presenter Romesh Ranganathan, who was raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, said he felt “towards the end both my calves cramped up and I started to feel quite faint”, and he was in “a very dark place in the second half”.

Ranganathan wrote on Instagram that his running partner James Cooper helped him finish and said £94,000 had been raised for the charity so far.

Former Made In Chelsea star Toffolo, who has appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Hunted, wrote on Instagram that Watt told her his ankle was feeling “terrible” during the race.

She also shared a video of her embracing him with a kiss, while cheering him on from the sidelines as he ran for Pancreatic Cancer UK. His father died after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Rigby wrote on Instagram she was raising money for the North London Hospice in “memory” of her friend Laura, who died from ovarian cancer in June 2024. She has surpassed her £10,000 donations target on Just Giving, and raised more than £17,000.

Radio presenter Adele Roberts, who was treated for bowel cancer, broke the record for the fastest aggregate time to complete all World Marathon Major races with a stoma (female), upon completing the London Marathon.

The 46-year-old former Dancing On Ice contestant said she was pinching herself, and “can’t quite believe it, it just feels so special, especially to finish all the six (marathon) majors – again an absolute privilege”.

Nelson’s partner Zion Foster ran for the helpline Twins Trust, raising more than £4,800 so far, as the couple deal with her going through a high-risk pregnancy condition.

The 33-year-old singer watched from her hospital bed feeling “emotional” at him doing the marathon.

She wrote in an Instagram story: “My heart feels so proud of you (Zion), you got this my angel.”

After he finished, she said that she “honestly didn’t think I could love you any more than I already do @zionfoster but you have made me and our babies the proudest” after Mr Foster trained for under four weeks.

“You have worked your absolute bum off to be able to cross that finish line today whilst raising money for an amazing cause @twinstrust and for our babies,” she added.

“Words will never be enough to let you know how proud I am of you. The most amazing human and daddy we love you baby.”

Nelson previously said she had an successful operation, which “cleared up” her “pre-stage” twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a condition that affects identical twins.