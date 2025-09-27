Former MP George Galloway stopped at airport under terrorism law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Galloway has been detained at Gatwick Airport under the terrorism Act.

The former MP and his wife, Putri Gayatri Pertiwi, were “allowed on their way” after being stopped by counter terrorism officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

The couple had returned to the UK from Moscow via Abu Dhabi, reports said.

In a widely reported statement, the Met said: “We can confirm that on Saturday September 27 counter terrorism officers at Gatwick Airport stopped a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s under Schedule 3 of the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019.

“Neither of them were arrested and they were allowed on their way.”

The Act gives police, immigration and customs officers the power to stop people to find out if they are “engaged in hostile activities that threaten national security or the economic wellbeing of the UK”.

The Workers Party of Britain leader, 71, lost his Rochdale seat at last year’s general election just months after winning the constituency in a shock by-election.

He has criticised British and US foreign policies during his career, including their support for Ukraine.

A statement from Mr Galloway’s party shared on X said: “Our party condemns the attempt to intimidate those who seek amity rather than enmity with the rest of the world.

“There was never any chance of an offence.

“We were obstructed from providing legal support and the conduct of the affair has been designed to intimidate political opponents of the drive towards war with Russia and China.”