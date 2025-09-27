George Galloway detained under Terrorism Act at Gatwick Airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Galloway was detained at Gatwick Airport under the Terrorism Act, his party has said.

The 71-year-old was stopped by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command at London Gatwick Airport on Saturday (27 September).

The former MP was accompanied by his wife having returned on a flight from Abu Dhabi after initially travelling to Moscow, according to the Herald Scotland.

“We can confirm that on Saturday, 27 September counter terrorism officers at Gatwick Airport stopped a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s under Schedule 3 of the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019,” a spokesperson for the Met Police told the Herald.

“Neither of them were arrested and they were allowed on their way.”

open image in gallery George Galloway was detained after returning from a trip to Moscow ( PA Wire )

The Workers Party of Britain confirmed Galloway had been detained.

In a statement on X, the party said: “At 11am we were informed by police officers in Gatwick that our party leader George Galloway and his wife have been detained at the airport @sussex_police @BTP.”

According to the Investigatory Powers Commissioners Office (IPCO): "Schedule 3 to the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019 gives police the power to stop, question, search, and detain a person at a UK port to determine whether they are involved in hostile activity. The powers also allow an examining officer to retain, copy, use and destroy an article which is found during a search.

“The Investigatory Powers Commissioner (IPC) may authorise retention and use of an article found during a search. This includes authorising retention and use of a copy of an article that consists of or includes confidential material. The IPC can also authorise destruction of any such articles. The IPC also reviews and reports on the operation of the Schedule.”

Galloway is currently the leader of the Workers Party of Britain, which he founded in 2019 having been the former leader of the now-defunct Respect Party.

He has served as a Member of Parliament across five constituencies, first winning as a Labour candidate for Glasgow Hillhead in 1987. He later represented Kelvin, Bethnal Green, Bradford West and Rochdale. Having won his seat in Rochdale in February 2024, he lost it shortly after in July 2024 following a general election.