Conservative MP refers himself to watchdog over adviser role

A Conservative MP has referred himself to the parliamentary watchdog after it was alleged that he was paid by a company that helped him write questions to government.

Former minister George Freeman submitted queries to Labour ministers about the sector the firm operates in, The Times reported.

The newspaper published what it said were leaked emails that showed exchanges in which Mr Freeman had asked the company’s director what to ask about as he prepared written parliamentary questions related to space data and emissions tracking.

He reportedly tabled the questions, which are a way for MPs to ask for more information on the policies and activities of government departments, to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

He became a paid adviser with GHGSat, a monitoring service for greenhouse gas emissions, in April last year.

The appointments watchdog Acoba advised him that in taking up the role, “there are risks associated with your influence and network of contacts gained whilst in ministerial office”.

“In particular, this is a company that is interested in government policy and decisions relating to the civil space sector and emissions.

“You noted you have made it clear to the company that you will not lobby government on its behalf, and this will not form part of your role.”

Mr Freeman told the Times: “As a longstanding advocate of important new technologies, companies and industries, working cross-party through APPGs (All-Party Parliamentary Groups) and the select committee, I regularly ask experts for clarification on technical points and terminology, and deeply respect and try to assiduously follow the code of conduct for MPs and the need to act always in the public interest.

“Throughout my 15 years in parliament (and government), I have always understood the need to be transparent in the work I have done for and with commercial clients and charities and am always willing to answer any criticism.

“I don’t believe I have done anything wrong but I am immediately referring myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and will accept his judgment in due course.”

Mr Freeman and GHGSat have been contacted for comment.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “George Freeman MP has referred himself to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

“It would be inappropriate for the Conservative Party to comment further whilst the Commissioner’s inquiries are ongoing.”

The Lib Dems and Labour called for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to suspend him.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Cash for questions was a hallmark of Tory sleaze in the 1990s, and three decades on the same issue has raised its head again.

“George Freeman has referred himself for investigation so now Kemi Badenoch must suspend him from the Tory whip.”

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said: “This looks like the same old sleaze and scandal people have come to expect from the Conservative Party.

“Kemi Badenoch should immediately suspend the whip from George Freeman while this is investigated.

“Failure to act would confirm that even after being booted out of government, the Conservatives are still hopelessly out of touch.”

The MP for Mid Norfolk is currently on the science, innovation and technology committee and a trade envoy.

He was responsible for the UK space agency in his previous role as a minister in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology under Rishi Sunak.