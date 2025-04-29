‘Lumbering dinosaur’ HMRC becoming more expensive and less trusted, say MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The tax system is becoming more expensive and less trusted as HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) struggles to modernise, a committee of MPs has warned.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found the cost of collecting taxes rose by £563 million over the last parliament, while productivity fell despite HMRC employing more senior staff.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, HMRC’s compliance work retuned more than £1.4 million per member of staff, but this figure has since fallen to £1.27 million despite investments meant to improve productivity.

At the same time, the committee warned that “taxpayers’ trust in HMRC is falling, which could affect their willingness to meet their obligations to pay the right amount of tax on time”.

MPs also criticised HMRC’s slow progress in transforming its IT systems, with PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown calling it a “lumbering dinosaur” that still relies heavily on communicating by post.

Around 70% of HMRC’s correspondence is done by post, which the committee said is “inconvenient and costly” and deters people from using its digital services.

Sir Geoffrey said: “It is time for HMRC to prioritise modernising its own systems so that it is fit to enter the second quarter of the 21st century.

“The potential for new technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) to augment HMRC’s efforts to tackle these issues is clear, and HMRC must move at pace to seize the opportunities it presents.”

But the committee warned that HMRC’s reliance on “legacy systems” means it is “not well-placed” to take advantage of opportunities presented by AI and is “more vulnerable to the use of AI by bad actors”.

MPs urged the agency to learn lessons from its main digital project – Making Tax Digital – saying it had imposed £300 million in extra costs on businesses paying VAT.

Making Tax Digital is also expected to add £200 million to the cost of income tax self-assessment when it is extended next year, a situation Sir Geoffrey described as “completely intolerable”.

Pointing to the example of the Passport Office, he said it is “possible for public bodies to swiftly and radically transform their digital services while maintaining security”.

“If it is possible for the Passport Office to achieve these outcomes, which handles just as much confidential information, then it will be possible for HMRC to learn the lessons and do the same,” he added.

Wednesday’s report is the second from the PAC this year to criticise HMRC, with the committee finding in January that deteriorating services were eroding trust in the system.

An HMRC spokesman said: “It costs HMRC just half a penny to collect every pound of tax revenue and the National Audit Office has said our compliance work provides good value for money.

“As part of the Government’s plan for change, we’re investing to modernise and reform the tax system, determined to reduce costs and the tax gap as we improve our compliance and customer services further.”