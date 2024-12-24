Fried chicken and duck are on the menu for Gen Z this Christmas, study shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Research has shown that the younger generation are ditching traditional hallmarks of Christmas dinner for lighter or vegan alternatives, with duck said to be new turkey for Gen Z.

If your Christmas Day chefs were born after 1997, there’s a good chance your beloved turkey and all the trimmings will undergo a radical change, with vegan pigs in blankets and dairy free bread sauce featured on the plate.

Online supermarket Ocado found that a third more of their customers plan to present a non-traditional centrepiece this year, with a third of Gen Z considering duck for Christmas Day.

With vegan alternatives also rising in popularity among 18 to 24-year-olds, one in five are said to be looking at cooking a mushroom wellington or a nut roast.

open image in gallery Duck and vegan alternatives could be making an appearance on the menu this year ( Getty Images )

Also having a boom this Christmas are Yorkshire puddings, which are not usually considered a traditional staple of your classic festive dinner, despite being popular among all ages.

Sales have risen by 147 per cent compared with last year, with the older generation said to be driving this trend. Two fifths of shoppers aged over 55 think they are an essential this winter, compared to only a quarter of Gen Z.

Cauliflower cheese is also likely to make an appearance on several dinner tables this Christmas, but in a different form. Dairy-free versions have risen in popularity, with one in six young people opting for a vegan option.

Vegan pigs in blankets are also selling quickly off the shelves, while one in five have said they are using coconut oil to roast potatoes, instead of the traditional goose fat.

Meanwhile, other more alternative options have also become increasingly popular, with over a fifth of Gen Z considering fried chicken to be an essential to Christmas Day.

Laura Harricks, chief customer officer at Ocado, said: “While many of the Christmas items we know and love are still selling well, this data shows that younger shoppers are enjoying Christmas in their own way.”