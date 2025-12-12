Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

UK economy unexpectedly shrank in October in fresh blow for Rachel Reeves

Economy contracted by 0.1% in October, according to the Office for National Statistics

Harriette Boucher
Friday 12 December 2025 03:02 EST
Comments
Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out further tax rises

The UK economy shrunk by 0.1 per cent in October in a fresh blow for embattled chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its latest GDP figures for the month of October on Friday morning, which revealed that the economy has not grown since June, following a 0.1 per cent decline in September and no growth in August.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: "Within production, there was continued weakness in car manufacturing, with the industry only making a slight recovery in October from the substantial fall in output seen in the previous month."

Most economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.1 per cent for October, anticipating that Jaguar Land Rover’s recovery would lead a bounceback after a cyber attack on the company hit the activity in the manufacturing sector.

Sir Mel Stride said Labour’s ‘economic mismanagement’ for the shrinking GDP
Sir Mel Stride said Labour's 'economic mismanagement' for the shrinking GDP

The month-on-month car production activity increased by 9.5 per cent in October, but remained 21.8 per cent lower than in August, following the cyberattack, which saw Jaguar Land Rover forced to halt production.

Rising GDP signals economic growth, which is generally welcome news for the country’s companies, households and politicians. When GDP is falling, it means the economy is shrinking.

If it falls for two quarters in a row, the country is considered to be in a recession, which can hit wages and jobs.

Rachel Reeves and the Government had been hopeful that stronger economic growth can help increase tax revenues and support Government spending plans.

Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride blamed the Budget for the unexpected economic contraction, which he labelled a “direct result of Labour’s economic mismanagement”.

Businesses reported seeing slower activity in the lead up
Businesses reported seeing slower activity in the lead up (PA Wire)

The senior Conservative shadow minister said: "Rachel Reeves promised growth but Labour has no plan for the economy - just their own survival, that's why Reeves presented a benefits budget that rewards welfare, not work.

"For months, Rachel Reeves has misled the British public. She said she wouldn't raise taxes on working people - she broke that promise again. She insisted there was a black hole in the public finances - but there wasn't."

Businesses reported seeing slower activity in the lead up to the budget in November, sparked by speculation of possible tax measures.

A Treasury spokesperson said: "We are determined to defy the forecasts on growth and create good jobs, so everyone is better off, while also helping us invest in better public services.

"That is why the Chancellor is taking £150 off energy bills, protecting record investment in our infrastructure, and we are backing major planning reforms, the expansion of Heathrow and Gatwick airports, and the construction of Sizewell C."

More follows...

Comments

