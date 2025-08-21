Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Thousands await GCSE results across Northern Ireland

Vocational qualification results are also set to be delivered later.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 20 August 2025 21:45 EDT
Lucy Mc ILwaine (left) and Jordan McCulla get their GCSE results at Methodist College, Belfast (PA)
Lucy Mc ILwaine (left) and Jordan McCulla get their GCSE results at Methodist College, Belfast (PA) (PA Archive)

Thousands of young people across Northern Ireland are set to receive their GCSE results today.

Scores of students will also receive vocational qualification results.

Last year around a third of the 32,018 students in the region who received GCSEs results achieved a grade A or better.

Last Thursday, more than 25,000 students across the region received their AS and A-level examination results, with 30.4% of entries having achieved the top A* to A grades.

Northern Ireland continued to outperform other parts of the UK in the A-level results last week with nearly 86% of pupils in the region receiving an A* to C grade, while the figures for England and Wales were just under 78%.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald has urged students receiving results today and their parents/carers to make use of the advice and guidance offered by her department’s Careers Service.

“Making informed decisions following your exam results is crucial in helping you consider the next step on your journey,” she said.

“No matter what your results were, there are many opportunities available to you and I would urge you to examine these fully.

“You may wish to remain at school, or you might want to explore further education courses, start an apprenticeship or training programme or go into employment – my department’s Careers Service can provide you with all the help and guidance you need.

“Whatever choice you make, I want to pass on my very best wishes for the future.”

Young people and parents can find useful information on the Careers Service website at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/careers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in