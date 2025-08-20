Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE and Level 2 vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) results on Thursday.

The results will help them progress to sixth form, college or training.

But what should students expect from results day? Here is an expert guide.

How do GCSE grades differ across the UK?

In England, GCSEs are graded using a numerical system from 9 to 1 rather than from A* to G – with 9 being the highest grade.

A grade 7 and above is roughly equivalent to an A and above, while a grade 4 and above – which is considered a “standard pass” – is roughly equivalent to a C and above.

But government performance data highlights the percentage of pupils who achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths – which is roughly equivalent to a high grade C or low grade B.

The rollout of the numerical grading system began in 2017 in England, and by 2020, all subjects were graded in numbers.

In Northern Ireland, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment uses a nine-category grade scale A* – G – which includes a C*.

In Wales, the traditional eight-category grade scale A* – G has been retained.

Scotland has a different qualification system and pupils received their results for National 5 exams earlier this month.

Will GCSE pupils get their results on an app this year?

Tens of thousands of GCSE students in England will get their grades in an app on Thursday as part of a government pilot.

The government is trialling the Education Record app with more than 95,000 pupils in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands this summer, ahead of a national rollout.

Students involved in the pilot will still be able to pick up their paper results in the normal way from their school or college from 8am on results day.

Their results will also be made available on the app at 11am.

It is hoped digital education records, which will bring pupils’ exam results and certificates into one app, will help pupils when applying to further education, apprenticeships or employment.

Were pupils given extra support in their exams because of Covid-19?

Most pupils who took their GCSE exams this summer were in Year 6 when schools closed after the national lockdown in 2020.

Exam aids have been given to GCSE pupils in England in mathematics, physics and combined science since 2022 to limit the impact of Covid-19 on learning.

In October, the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson asked regulator Ofqual to continue providing formulae and equation sheets to GCSE pupils in these subjects in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

What can students do if they are not happy with their results?

Pupils are advised to speak to their preferred school or college to see if they can be flexible on entry requirements if they have just missed the grades.

In England, if a student is unhappy with their grade they can also ask their school or college to request that the exam board review the marking.

If there are still concerns after the review, the student can ask their school or college to appeal against the result.

Students can also choose to resit any GCSE exam in the summer of the following academic year if they are unhappy with their results.

But students can retake English language and maths GCSEs from this autumn.

In England, it is a requirement for students who do not secure at least a grade 4 in English language and/or maths GCSE to retake the subjects during post-16 education.

Students are funded to retake maths and/or English until they achieve a GCSE grade 9 to 4.

For students with a grade 2 or below, they can either study towards a pass in functional skills level 2 or towards a GCSE grade 9 to 4.