Music and PE GCSEs see rise in popularity

Music GCSE is enjoying a “post-Covid bounce-back” with a rise in entries for the subject, figures show.

Use of self-study videos and tutorials during the pandemic may have helped the qualification’s popularity, it was suggested.

Physical education has also seen a bump in demand, which education experts said may be fuelled by the success of women’s and Paralympic sport as well as young people’s desire to live healthy lifestyles.

GCSE results published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) show 38,060 entries for music this year, up 6.1% from 35,861 entries in 2024.

The subject also saw growth last year, compared with 2023.

Myles McGinley, director of regulation and business performance at the OCR exam board said: “I think GCSE music is seeing that continuation of that post-Covid bounce-back.

“I think we’ve got to look back and remember what was happening in the pandemic. The social distancing rules during Covid reduced practical music lessons and probably hit student confidence, combined with growth and use of online videos and tutorials probably catalysed interest in self-study in music.”

He added government investment in music may also be starting to have an impact.

David Barnard, education official at the Musicians’ Union said the rise in entries was testament to the work of music teachers.

He said: “This progress reflects not only their dedication, but also the impact of sustained government support for music hubs, growing access to digital tools, and wider recognition of music’s role in wellbeing, diversity, and inclusion.”

There have been concerns in recent years that a continuing push for students to take traditional, academic GCSEs is squeezing out other creative and practical subjects.

But the latest results, which cover England, Wales and Northern Ireland, show some GCSE courses are bucking the trend.

As well as music, entries for PE have increased – up 2.0% this year with 89,584 entries compared with 87,799 in 2024.

Mr McGinley said he hoped a focus on physical education, healthy living and wellbeing is starting to cut through with students.

Victoria Wells, assistant director for children and young people at the Youth Sport Trust said: The increased visibility of women’s sport and role models such as the Lionesses, the Roses, and Paralympians has inspired more girls and young people with different abilities to see sport as something for them.

“At the same time, young people are more aware than ever of the link between physical activity and mental health, and many want to better understand how movement supports their wellbeing.

“Too often, when young people feel the sports undertaken at school are not for them, they disengage and can often drop out of participation altogether.

“GCSE PE and sport sciences provide another route to connect with physical activity by combining practical opportunities with the chance to explore theory, science and health which can help make the subject both manageable and engaging.

“It also provides a healthy outlet during exam-intense years, supporting pupils’ emotional wellbeing.

“In addition to this, studying GCSE PE and sport sciences allows students to discover individual passions outside of more traditional subjects, while still building the necessary skills for life and work, a movement we are also seeing with the arts and music too.”

The latest GCSE results also show that among more traditional subjects, geography saw further growth, with entries up 1.8% on last year.

Meanwhile, history, while still slightly more popular, saw a 5.7% drop in entries.

Professor Joe Smith, director of the Royal Geographical Society, said: “The continued year-on-year growth in geography GCSE entries speaks to the increasing awareness of geography’s relevance to the most critical challenges facing our world today.

“Geographical knowledge and skills are applicable across a broad range of topics students will encounter in their school and professional careers, shaping how we can address issues as diverse as climate change, economic inequality, migration, conflict, and so much more.”