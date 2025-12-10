Can you solve GCHQ’s Christmas puzzle?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you fancy yourself as a budding spy, GCHQ’s Christmas challenge will put your analytical skills to the test.

The UK spy agency, which sets an annual quiz aimed at children aged between 11 and 18, has come up with seven brainteasers and worked with schoolchildren on designs for its Christmas card to mark a decade of its festive puzzles.

More than 500 schoolchildren took part in a competition to design the cover of the card. They were asked: ‘What do you think GCHQ looks like on Christmas Day?’ with the additional task of including hidden codes and puzzles.

Three winning designs were selected - from Haoran, a year 8 student from Wilson’s school in London, Mariia, year 10 at the Henry Beaufort School in Winchester, and year 12 pupil Amelie from South Wilts Grammar School in Salisbury.

open image in gallery The questions have been set by GCHQ ( GCHQ )

Alongside the schoolchildren’s designs, GCHQ’s in-house puzzlers have created a new set of seven puzzles designed to test a range of problem-solving skills, including intuitive reasoning and creativity, for the back of the card.

The puzzles test codebreaking, maths and analysis, and skills such as lateral thinking, ingenuity and perseverance. GCHQ said the brainteasers require different ways of thinking, and groups are encouraged to work together to reveal a final festive message using the front of the card.

Anne Keast-Butler, director of GCHQ, said: "Puzzles are at the heart of GCHQ's work to keep the country safe from hostile states, terrorists and criminals; challenging our teams to think creatively and analytically every day.

“I'm delighted that this year's Christmas challenge combines puzzles created by our own experts with brilliant designs from schoolchildren across the country.

open image in gallery The winning designs from school children ( GCHQ )

“It was a pleasure to judge the competition alongside Colin, GCHQ's chief puzzler. The winning designs beautifully captured what they thought GCHQ looks like on Christmas Day and incorporated some clever codes and ciphers.

“I hope this challenge inspires the next generation to explore STEM subjects and consider the rewarding careers available in cybersecurity and intelligence. Who knows – some of these talented schoolchildren might be solving our own puzzles in the future."

GCHQ’s chief puzzler, known only as Colin, added: "This year's Christmas challenge features seven puzzles designed to test everything from codebreaking and mathematical analysis to lateral thinking and creativity – the same blend of skills our teams use every day to keep the country safe.

"We've designed the puzzles so that no one will find them all easy! Some will suit analytical minds, others require creative leaps or perseverance. That's entirely intentional – we want groups of classmates, families and friends working together, combining their different strengths to reveal the final festive message.”

This year’s Christmas card is available to download from GCHQ.gov.uk. Answers will be published at 9pm on Wednesday.