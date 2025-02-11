Stormont backs GB Energy Bill despite concern over ‘lack of detail’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Northern Ireland Assembly has endorsed the extension of the Great British Energy Bill to the region despite some MLAs expressing concern over a “lack of detail” around how it will work.

The Government Bill is designed to establish a state-owned limited firm called Great British Energy backed with £8.3 billion of public cash.

It is to be tasked with investing in and developing clean energy projects across the UK as part of the drive to tackle climate change and meet the UK’s net zero emissions target.

However, Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole voiced concern at a lack of detail around how it will operate in Northern Ireland, pointing out complicating factors including the single electricity grid operating across the island of Ireland.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said the Stormont Executive had agreed that she should seek a Legislative Consent Motion (LCM) for the Bill in the Assembly.

“Early indications are that GB Energy has the potential to support transition to net zero, however I will scrutinise all proposals closely to ensure our devolved powers are properly represented and respected,” she told MLAs.

Economy Committee chair Philip Brett said the committee was unable to agree a final view on the LCM “in the absence of clarity coming from Whitehall”.

Mr Brett also said that speaking as the DUP’s Economy spokesperson, he could confirm his party is “very happy to support the LCM”, describing potential for local renewable energy projects to tap into funding.

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole said he did not intend to force a division but wanted to put on the record his concern around a lack of information around how the firm will operate in Northern Ireland.

He said the Opposition welcomed the principle of a state owned energy company, but emphasised the absence of detail.

“We’re having a debate here today in the absence of real detailed information about how GB Energy is going to select, prioritise and direct investments in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We also have a situation where Northern Ireland is part of an all-island single electricity market. We also are bound by aspects of European law in relation to that – that’s for a very good reason, because it enables us to keep the lights on because we have a single grid operating on this island.

“None of that is necessarily a deterrent for GB Energy operating in Northern Ireland … but I am drawing attention to the unique regulatory and investment position that Northern Ireland is in.”

Alliance MLA David Honeyford voiced support for the LCM, but also expressed concern at a lack of detail, while UUP MLA Steve Aiken said his party will also support it.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said had concerns about the Bill, as well as the fact that MLAs had indicated they would back the LCM despite complaining of a lack of information.

“There are serious questions about whether this LCM should be supported at all,” he said.

Responding to some of the comments raised during the debate, Ms Archibald said even if the LCM is not approved by the Assembly, GB Energy will still operate in Northern Ireland, but Stormont will have no ability to engage.

“It would be bad form if they (UK Government) ploughed on regardless, but if the LCM isn’t passed it does not preclude GB Energy as a company from operating here in the North, and we would have absolutely no ability to shape what is being developed or taken forward,” she said.

“So the approval of today’s motion enables us to remain engaged as work on GB Energy progresses.”

The LCM was passed by the Assembly.