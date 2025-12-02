Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

UK slams Gaza aid delays as tents for displaced take months to arrive

The Foreign Office said 1,100 UK-funded tents will finally be delivered to Gazans displaced by the war

Christopher McKeon
Tuesday 02 December 2025 05:04 EST
Comments
Displaced Gazans return to destroyed homes

More than 1,000 UK-supplied tents have finally entered Gaza, the Foreign Office announced, following months of significant delays.

A total of 1,100 tents passed through the Kerem Shalom border crossing on Tuesday, with additional deliveries expected later this week.

The Foreign Office stated that the prolonged hold-up was resolved through international efforts to expand humanitarian aid access.

These tents are anticipated to provide crucial shelter for 12,000 people as winter conditions worsen in the territory, where 92 per cent of homes have been destroyed or damaged by the conflict.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the situation in Gaza was "dire" and the arrival of the tents was "welcome news" but "only one step".

A Palestinian walks through a mud puddle at a temporary tent encampment flooded by a heavy rainfall in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip
A Palestinian walks through a mud puddle at a temporary tent encampment flooded by a heavy rainfall in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip (AP)

She said: "Parents have been trying to shelter their children under broken roofs and open skies.

"These tents will provide a lifeline to thousands of people needing shelter, protecting them from the cold winds and relentless rain turning rubble into mud."

Calling for more aid to be allowed into Gaza, Ms Cooper added: "Earlier this year I saw yet another consignment of aid stuck at the border in Jordan. This cannot be allowed to continue.

"The arrival of these tents shows the scale of potential impact when our aid gets in, and we will continue to do all we can to urge unhindered humanitarian access, the opening of all the crossings, the implementation of the peace plan, and a path to peace."

Jonathan Veitch, Unicef special representative in Palestine, said conditions in Gaza were "extremely difficult", particularly for children, adding: "Much more is needed."

Meanwhile, both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire agreed in October.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in