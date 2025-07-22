Irish premier calls for end to war in Gaza describing it as ‘horrific’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish premier Micheal Martin has called for the war in Gaza to end, describing the images of starving children as “horrific”.

Mr Martin called for a surge in humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

It comes following reports of children dying due to malnutrition and starvation in recent days.

Palestinians in Gaza are facing severe shortages of food, water and aid.

It comes after Tanaiste Simon Harris was one of 26 signatories to a joint statement on Monday, which calls for an end to the war in Gaza.

Mr Harris, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the “suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths”.

In a social media post, Mr Martin said: “The situation in Gaza is horrific. The suffering of civilians and the death of innocent children is intolerable.

“I echo the call by foreign ministers of 28 countries for all hostages to be released, and for a surge in humanitarian aid.

“This war must end and it must end now.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described Gaza as a “horror show with a level of death and destruction without parallel in recent times”.

He told the Security Council: “Malnourishment is soaring. Starvation is knocking on every door.

“Now we are seeing the last gasp of a humanitarian system built on humanitarian principles.

“That system is being denied the conditions to function. Denied the space to deliver. Denied the safety to save lives.”