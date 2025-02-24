Harris welcomes alternative Gaza proposal over ‘appalling vista’ of resettlement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The deputy Irish premier has welcomed ongoing work by Arab states to establish an alternative proposal to the “appalling vista” put forward by Donald Trump for the US to take control of Gaza and resettle Palestinians.

Simon Harris said the focus should remain on creating a two-state solution and a plan to include the reconstruction of Gaza, as well as a Government that does not include Hamas.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Harris said that details of an alternative plan by Arab states should be known in the coming days, which includes who will foot the bill to reconstruct Gaza and how it will be governed.

Mr Harris, who is attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, also held a working dinner with European minister on the issues of Unrwa (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) and the United National humanitarian support in the Gaza Strip.

He called for the European Commission to release the 2025 Unrwa funding of around 82 million euro (£67.8 million).

“It is not enough for European leaders or anybody to give warm words of support to Unrwa. That is not unimportant. It’s important we stand by Unrwa. But what they need right now is money,” he added.

“What they need right now are for European governments and the European Commission to front-load the financial support for 2025.

“Any bureaucratic delays in relation to that will have a very clear and detrimental impact on children, on civilians in Gaza.

“Finally, with the ceasefire in place, we beginning to see humanitarian aid flow, not nearly enough, but we are beginning to see humanitarian aid flow, and anything that would impede the flow of that is something that is absolutely unconscionable.

“I made the point very strongly last night. I’ll be making it very strongly here again today, and that it’s really important that the European Commission front loads the 2025 payment of, I think, about 82 million euro to ensure that practical humanitarian assistance can be can be provided.

“I also need to say, I think it’s unedifying to see attacks on UN agencies, and I’m particularly, of course, concerned about the operation of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“But I also think it’s a slippery slope if people start trying to pick off or target international agencies, and Ireland stands steadfast in support of the work of Unrwa.”

He also refused to be be drawn on recent comments by the US President, saying that the EU will “continue to stand for our values”.

“We will continue to speak up and speak out in terms of supporting international law, supporting human rights, supporting a rules based order, and I think it’s more essential than ever that we have a unity in that purpose,” he added.