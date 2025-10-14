Sir Gavin Williamson admits ‘many mistakes’ with Covid school closures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson has admitted to "many mistakes" in the Department for Education’s (DfE) planning for Covid school closures.

Testifying before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday, Sir Gavin stated: "I readily accept that there were many mistakes that were made, both pre-pandemic and in those early stages of the pandemic." He further expressed regret, saying he was sorry the DfE had not been "sharp enough" in its response.

“The weight wasn’t put on to that emerging scientific evidence that did clearly prove to be right,” he said.

“And the whole focus and emphasis of the Government wasn’t probably sharp enough in terms of dealing with that, and that was the case in my department, which I’m sorry for, because I readily accept that I was secretary of state and it was my responsibility,” he added.

In his evidence to the inquiry Sir Gavin also criticised former prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision in May 2020 to announce a phased return to schools, as “damaging” to schools, children and families.

Last week, academy trust leader and former DfE schools director general Sir Jon Coles told the inquiry it was an “extraordinary dereliction of duty” for the DfE not to plan for school closures earlier in March 2020.

Sir Gavin, who was education secretary from July 2019 until September 2021, said he did not agree with that assessment.

“I think we should have done it very differently,” he told the inquiry. “I think we should have, pre-2020, we should have had a clear plan with a range of scenarios.”

open image in gallery Screen grab from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry live stream of former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson giving evidence for module 8 (children and young people) of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, at Dorland House in London.

He went on to add that across Government the significance of the pandemic should have been understood “much better” and they should have “bitten the bullet and made those plans in a way that would have helped later on”.

Asked by Clair Dobbin KC why it was apparent to academy trust leaders like Sir Jon that schools would close, and not to the secretary of state for education, Sir Gavin said the department had been given a “clear indication that we were to keep schools open”.

Key pandemic decisions were taken at the centre within Number 10 and the cabinet office, he added, and different departments did not have the freedom to “go out and start consulting with lots of people as to what school closures will look like”.

Ms Dobbin presented several documents to the inquiry, including a Sage document from February 2020 that mentioned as an action point considering the impact of closing schools in different outbreak scenarios.

Sir Gavin said he had asked civil servants to look at potential Covid impacts on education in January.

Number 10 were asking the department to generate documents on keeping schools open rather than closing them, he said, but said the department was thinking about the implications and had started planning for individual school closures.

In a written statement to the inquiry given in 2023, Sir Gavin had said he had not asked DfE officials to prepare an assessment on the impact of school closures in early 2020, as the advice at the time “was not recommending closures” and Number 10 had not commissioned it.

Sir Gavin’s written evidence describes a “discombobulating 24-hour sea change” from keeping schools open on March 16, to talking about closing them on March 17, and an announcement to shut them made the following day.

Sir Gavin was also questioned on the exam grading used in summer 2020 and preparations for reopening schools in autumn 2020.

He had said in his previous written evidence that the then-Prime Minister’s decision in May 2020 to announce the phased reopening of schools was not possible to deliver, as it would not work with the social distancing rules at the time.

Asked by Ms Dobbin on Tuesday for whom the decision was damaging, he said: “I think it was damaging for schools, and I think it was damaging for children and parents, because actually what parents heard was the prime minister saying all your kids are going to be able to go back to primary school before summer.”

He added that he felt it was giving people “a false sense of hope and belief”.

The inquiry continues.