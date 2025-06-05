‘Significant deterioration’ in Eleanor Donaldson’s medical condition, court told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There has been a deterioration in the medical condition of the wife of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, a court has been told.

A barrister said the court is waiting on an assessment over whether Lady Eleanor Donaldson is fit to stand trial later this year, on charges relating to alleged historical sex offences.

The trial had previously been due to start in March, but was delayed due to Eleanor Donaldson’s medical condition.

Jeffrey Donaldson, 62, who did not attend the hearing at Newry Crown Court on Thursday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

A new trial date has been set for November 3.

Reviewing the case, Judge Paul Ramsey said he had been furnished with three separate medical reports in respect of Eleanor Donaldson.

Barrister for Eleanor Donaldson Ian Turkington KC said: “We have put that medical evidence in place and sadly you will see there has been a significant mental deterioration.

“Those aren’t my words, those are the words you’ll see from the consultant psychiatrist.

“What we don’t have is any assessment in relation to her capacity (to stand trial), that is really the next step.”

Mr Turkington said an appointment was scheduled with a forensic psychiatrist on July 19.

Judge Ramsey said he would review the case again before the end of the legal term on June 26 and again at the start of the next term on August 1.

The judge said neither defendant needed to attend court on either date.

Prosecuting barrister Fiona O’Kane said she was “keen to keep hold of the momentum” in the case.

She added: “We have lost a trial date. It is not an inconsiderable amount of time since this case first arrived in the crown court.

“We have five full months now until the trial … we want to make sure the court is kept appraised at every stage.”

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.