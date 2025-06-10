Ballymena violence highlights need for more PSNI funding – Robinson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Violence in Ballymena underscores the need for additional funding for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said.

Political representatives have appealed to those behind racially motivated violence in Co Antrim to stop.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Mike Nesbitt visited homes in Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena which were targeted during disturbances on Monday night.

Stormont’s Justice Minister Naomi Long also condemned the disorder which saw 15 police officers hurt.

North Antrim MP Jim Allister said the scenes were distressing but added that tensions over immigration had been building in the area.

Mr Robinson said everyone would be appalled at the scenes.

He added: “Once again when there is disorder, it is the PSNI who are on the front line attempting to protect lives and property.

“The chief constable has been frank in his assessment of the funding pressures facing the PSNI, and I have been resolute in my support for his call for additional resources.

“The chief constable has previously taken his concerns directly to the Prime Minister and it is incumbent upon the Government to ensure the PSNI can protect the people of Northern Ireland.”

Mr Robinson said the “chronic underfunding” of the police service in Northern Ireland has “real world consequences”.

Mr Nesbitt said: “It is a well-established fact within health and social care that without our international colleagues the entire system would collapse, so I want to stand in the first case in solidarity with colleagues from around the world who are working here.

“I understand people have concerns about immigration. There are legitimate ways to express those concerns – last night was not one of them.

“I stand also in solidarity with the blue lights, particularly the fire and rescue service who had to deal with four house fires.

“Every house fire represents a serious risk to those firefighters.

“I would appeal to people to stop. It should not have started in the first place.

“It is wrong. If you have concerns talk to your politicians.”

Mr Allister pointed out that the violence followed an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a young girl who was the victim of an alleged sex attack in Ballymena at the weekend.

He said: “It is very distressing to see scenes of violence on the streets of Ballymena.”

He added: “It is easier to start than to stop these things. There has been a bit of authorities not wanting to face up to the racial background of some of this over the years.

“That unchecked migration which is beyond what the town can cope with, is a source of past and future tensions, that is the reality of it.”

“Those who came onto the street last night in the main had a perfectly legitimate purpose and cause of being there.”

Mr Allister said he had spoken to the family of the girl who was the victim of the alleged sexual assault and that they did not want to see violent scenes.

He said: “Sadly, the narrative has been diverted, and it has been diverted by those who wrongly and foolishly involved in violence and made the story something than what it otherwise should be.

“My message is the violence should stop. The concerns are there, I am certainly aware of them, I hear them and there needs now to be a period of calm and justice needs to take its course.”

Ms Long said residents had been “terrorised” and properties damaged.

She said: “There is absolutely no place in our society for such disorder and there can be no justification for it.

“I would appeal to those involved to seriously consider their actions and step back from this behaviour before someone is seriously injured or worse.

“Attacking homes and police officers serves no purpose other than to damage communities and raise tensions. Those involved will be pursued and held accountable for their actions.

“I have conveyed to the PSNI my best wishes to the injured officers for a speedy recovery.

“I am also calling on community and political leaders and all those with influence to condemn this violence and work with the police and community to quell any further disorder or violence.”